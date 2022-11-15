Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has suggested that his old club should seal the transfer of Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount as he heads into the final 18 months of his contract.

The England international is yet to agree terms on a new deal with the Blues, and he’s not been at the very top of his game this season either.

Still, it seems Enrique senses that there might be a good opportunity for Liverpool in the transfer market if Mount still hasn’t signed an extension by January or next summer.

By then, there would surely be the very real risk of Mount leaving Stamford Bridge on the cheap, or else Chelsea would run the risk of losing him for nothing at all in 2024.

Writing to his Instagram followers, Enrique said: “You believe it will be a good addition to the squad in the summer? Price with 1 year left it shouldn’t be to high either.”

Mount has shone at Chelsea and he still surely has room to improve in the years to come.

Jurgen Klopp might also be the best manager to help the 23-year-old achieve his full potential as it seems he’s stalling a little at Chelsea this season.