Liverpool star’s contract talks “progressing very well”, says Sky journalist

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is reportedly progressing well in talks with the Reds over a new contract.

The Brazil international is still a key player in Jurgen Klopp’s side, but will be out of contract in summer 2023 unless a new deal can be agreed before then.

Most Liverpool fans will surely be hoping Firmino stays at Anfield, even if he’s not always an automatic starter these days, unlike in the past.

There seems to still be a role for Firmino as a rotation player or an option off the bench, so Liverpool supporters will surely see this update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg below as good news…

Update #Firmino: Been told that talks about a new contract beyond 2023 are progressing very well. But no final steps at this stage. Player can really imagine to extend. Relation with Klopp should be perfect. #LFC @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/csQoCDir4N — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 15, 2022

Liverpool have changed their attack a bit in recent times, with long-serving players like Sadio Mane and Divock Origi leaving in the summer, so it could be good for the club to avoid even further upheaval.

It will be interesting, however, to keep an eye on these developments as there might be top clubs out there who try to tempt Firmino away.

The 31-year-old would surely be a tempting free transfer for several top sides, and they might also be able to offer him more regular playing time.