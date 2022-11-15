Man City could sign superstar in January resulting in fan favourite being shown exit door

Manchester City could make a move to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham in January which would unfortunately see a fan favourite leaving the club for Barcelona.

City are one of the numerous clubs linked to the Dortmund star but most of the interested parties are planning to wait until the summer to make their move – as that is what Borussia Dortmund would prefer.

Liverpool were previously reported as the favourites to sign the England international by ESPN, but Man City could use their financial might to tempt Dortmund into selling the 19-year-old in January, which would be a smart move from City as it would avoid any competition.

Bellingham’s asking price could reach €150m, according to ESPN, but if the England star has a good World Cup campaign it is possible that the Bundesliga club could ask for even more.

The Spanish newspaper, Mundo Deportivo, is the outlet that is reporting Man City’s potential January move for Bellingham as it would mean that one of the Premier League club’s players could move to Spain.

The outlet states that should City get the Dortmund man, it would open the door for Barcelona to sign City fan favourite, Ilkay Gundogan – who is out of contract at the end of the season.

This scenario would most likely be welcomed by the Etihad faithful but it still would hurt City fans to see the man who won them the league last season leave mid-season.