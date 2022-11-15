Pep Guardiola insists Benjamin Mendy is “a really good boy” at rape trial

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been in court to talk about Benjamin Mendy amid his ongoing trial for rape and sexual assault.

The Frenchman has spent time in jail and hasn’t played for Man City for over a year now, but Guardiola seemed to have mainly positive things to say about the player.

Guardiola said he didn’t know much about Mendy’s private life away from the pitch, stating that he is not Mendy’s “father”.

Still, the Spanish tactician praised Mendy as a “really good boy” and praised his personality and sense of humour, as well as an “exceptional” football player.

This might not go down too well given the serious nature of the allegations made against Mendy.

Still, the former Monaco left-back has continued to deny the claims made against him.

