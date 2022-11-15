Manchester United dispute one particular claim made by Cristiano Ronaldo during Piers Morgan interview

Manchester United FC
Manchester United reportedly dispute Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest version of events as he spoke to Piers Morgan about his absence from the club’s pre-season tour in the summer.

The Portugal international has slammed Man Utd for seeming not to believe that he was missing their pre-season preparations for personal reasons as he had to be with his family because his new-born daughter was ill.

Still, the Manchester Evening News report that the Red Devils dispute this claim, as Ronaldo seemed content with the response he got from the club at the time.

We’ll possibly never know for sure precisely how all this panned out, but this controversial interview with TalkTV continues to do a great deal of damage to Ronaldo’s relationship with United.

One imagines the 37-year-old will always be an Old Trafford legend for his first spell under Sir Alex Ferguson, but it’s sad to see this special relationship ending this way.

Fabrizio Romano made it clear yesterday that he felt there would be no way back for Ronaldo at United after this.

