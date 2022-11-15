Exclusive: Manchester United to hold further talks today over possible Cristiano Ronaldo punishment

Manchester United will hold further internal discussions today over the Cristiano Ronaldo situation and a possible punishment for the player after talks also took place yesterday.

Ronaldo has given an explosive interview to Piers Morgan on TalkTV, in which he has hit out at manager Erik ten Hag and accused the club of trying to force him out.

In the latest footage leaked from the interview, the Portugal international has also hit out at the Glazer family, the owners of Man Utd, for not caring about the team.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing, there will be further talks taking place today, with a fine for Ronaldo looking like one possible course of action.

“Manchester United spoke internally on Monday and they will keep discussing on Tuesday about the solution of this story and the next step,” Romano explained.

“They’re checking all words said by Cristiano and will be clear on their position. People inside the club feel that it’s almost over between them and Ronaldo after this interview – it’s going to be very difficult to come back from this.

“A fine is a possibility considered internally, while discussions are still taking place.”

United fans will be bitterly disappointed with how Ronaldo is handling his situation, as it looks like it could seriously tarnish his reputation for good.

The 37-year-old has enjoyed a legendary playing career, and will surely always be remembered fondly for his first spell with the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson, but his second stint has mainly made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Romano added that he was “surprised” by Ronaldo’s behaviour, and gave further insight into how this interview might affect his transfer prospects for January.

