Portugal ace explains what really went on between Man Utd duo Ronaldo & Fernandes in viral clip

Portugal midfielder Joao Mario has spoken out on the viral video that seemed to show a frosty exchange between Manchester United duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo is making headlines for all the wrong reasons at the moment despite having the World Cup to prepare for, having given an explosive interview to Piers Morgan.

The 37-year-old has slammed Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag and the club in general, and it seems there is surely no way back for him at Old Trafford after this incident, which has come during a difficult season as a whole.

It seemed that Fernandes might not have taken too well to Ronaldo’s outburst as a video showed them seeming a little unfriendly towards each other when they met up in Portugal’s World Cup squad, but it seems they were just having a joke together.

Mario says there was not a lot to say about it, with Ronaldo supposedly just mocking Fernandes for being slow to arrive at the national team’s World Cup camp.

“I was in the dressing room at that moment, I saw the video,” Mario said, as quoted by the Metro.

“It was a joke between them, curiously because Bruno was one of the last to arrive and Cristiano asked if he had come by boat. It was a joke between them, they play together.”