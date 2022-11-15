Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly told the club that he believes Cristiano Ronaldo has gone too far and shouldn’t play for the club again.

The Dutch tactician only took over Man Utd this summer, but has been dealt a baptism of fire with a difficult situation involving star player and club legend Ronaldo.

First, the Portugal international missed a large chunk of the Red Devils’ pre-season preparations, while there was plenty of transfer gossip surrounding his situation for several weeks.

Ronaldo has also cut a frustrated figure on the bench at times, whilst also notably leaving a game early and landing himself in trouble with Ten Hag.

It now seems he’s gone too far with his public criticism of the manager in his interview with Piers Morgan, with ESPN reporting that Ten Hag has now said Ronaldo shouldn’t play for the team again.

This would be a big call by United, but it does seem like there is surely no other option for them at this point.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested it looks like it’s going to be over between Ronaldo and his club, though we’ll have to find out where he goes and who replaces him in January.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United dispute one of Ronaldo’s claims in particular: that they didn’t believe him when he asked for time off for family reasons in the summer.