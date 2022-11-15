Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly donned the Manchester United shirt for the final time after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan has caused tensions to hit the roof at Old Trafford.

On Sunday evening, United oversaw a triumphant 2-1 win at Craven Cottage to pick up a crucial three points in their final game before the World Cup. The winner was netted by 18-year-old academy Alejandro Garnacho, leaving United fans and players ecstatic with the prospect of a new star on the scene.

That was until the evening, though, when Morgan announced his exclusive interview with the five-time Ballon d’Or was the most “explosive interview he’s ever given”. In the past two days, Morgan has released short snippets teasing the full, two-part show, which is set to air in full on Wednesday and Thursday night.

So far, Ronaldo has detailed his lack of respect for Erik ten Hag, how he feels “betrayed” by the club, that he feels he is being forced out of United, the situation with the Glazers, poor development at the stadium/Carrington and much more.

Amid the drama, the Red Devils are reportedly planning a response and working internally to resolve the situation. Whatever they decide, the 37-year-old looks set to leave United as soon as January.

Whilst he will always be regarded as one of the best players in world football, do United need him at the club currently?