Man Utd ace reveals he once jumped over a dead body on his way to school and played football against drug dealers

Manchester United winger Antony has penned a powerful piece for The Players’ Tribune to discuss his difficult childhood in Brazil.

The 22-year-old joined Man Utd from Ajax this summer, having impressed as one of the most exciting young talents in the major leagues in Europe.

It’s been a slightly inconsistent start for Antony with the Red Devils, but he’s shown some moments of immense potential, and it’s worth remembering just how far he’s come in a short space of time.

Antony says he grew up in a very poor part of Brazil, and had to toughen up from a young age, when he would play football with bleeding feet against drug dealers and other criminals.

Antony also revealed that he once jumped over a dead body on his morning walk to school, and that he always remembers where he’s come from when he steps out onto a football pitch.