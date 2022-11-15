“Messi must be laughing” – Pundit says Ronaldo has tarnished his legacy after interview

TalkSPORT pundit and former Premier League player and manager, Tim Sherwood, believes Cristiano Ronaldo has tarnished his legacy after his recent Piers Morgan interview and says Lionel Messi must be laughing at the 37-year-old.

The Portugal superstar is the most talked about man in football at present after coming out and criticising Manchester United and a lot of people associated with the club, with many people within the game responding to the interview with criticism ever since and the latest is Tim Sherwood.

The former Premier League star has stated that Messi must be laughing at Ronaldo and that the Man United star has not only tarnished his legacy with the Red Devils but football as a whole.

Sherwood said about Ronaldo on talkSPORT: “It tarnishes his legacy.

“The little man, Lionel Messi must be sitting in Qatar laughing.

“When you ask players who the greatest player is to have played the game, it’s either Messi or Ronaldo.

“My unconscious bias now is drifting straight towards Messi, just on the top of this.”