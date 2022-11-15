Mykhaylo Mudryk speaks out on Arsenal transfer with clear message to Mikel Arteta

Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk has spoken out on the recent Arsenal transfer rumours that have circulated about him, making it clear that he’d be willing to join the Gunners if Mikel Arteta could guarantee him that he’d be a regular starter.

The Ukraine international has been a joy to watch this season, lighting up the Champions League with some dazzling displays as he establishes himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

Mudryk has now made it clear he’d be open to joining Arsenal over someone like Real Madrid if it meant he’d play regularly, telling Vlada Sedan’s YouTube channel his terms for leaving Shakhtar.

This will surely excite Arsenal fans, with their team in need of more depth in attack as they could see their title challenge falter if they end up losing any one of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli to injury for any lengthy period.

“Yeah. I check on them on MyScore and know when they’re playing I can check on them,” Mudryk said of Arsenal.

“I also watch them too. They are a very dynamic side, in general not just in controlling possession but also in scoring goals.

“From a purely hypothetical perspective if there was the option of being a bench player for Real Madrid or a starter for Arsenal, I’d probably choose Arsenal.

“But it’s a tough question and involves a lot of factors in my answer.

“I would first want to know from the head coach that even if I wasn’t a guaranteed starter, that I’d receive a chance.

“Essentially I need to hear directly from the manager what he envisages my role in his side to be.”

Fabrizio Romano has also quoted Mudryk as admitting he gets a lot of messages from Arsenal fans urging him to join, and it will be interesting to see if that attention from Gooners could also play a part in his decision…

Mykhaylo Mudryk tells Zinchenko's wife Vlada Sedan: "I follow Arsenal closely, they're a very dynamic side. One surprise for me was how many Arsenal fans followed me. No other club’s fans have interacted as much as them". ???? #AFC "They always tell me: come to us!". pic.twitter.com/deyswR28FC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 15, 2022

Vlada Sedan is the wife of Arsenal ace Oleksandr Zinchenko, so it could be that the connections are there to put AFC in a good position for this potential deal.