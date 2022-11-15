Mykhaylo Mudryk speaks out on Arsenal transfer with clear message to Mikel Arteta

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk has spoken out on the recent Arsenal transfer rumours that have circulated about him, making it clear that he’d be willing to join the Gunners if Mikel Arteta could guarantee him that he’d be a regular starter.

The Ukraine international has been a joy to watch this season, lighting up the Champions League with some dazzling displays as he establishes himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

Mudryk has now made it clear he’d be open to joining Arsenal over someone like Real Madrid if it meant he’d play regularly, telling Vlada Sedan’s YouTube channel his terms for leaving Shakhtar.

This will surely excite Arsenal fans, with their team in need of more depth in attack as they could see their title challenge falter if they end up losing any one of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli to injury for any lengthy period.

More Stories / Latest News
Everton hierarchy getting edgy over Lampard and could replace him with Premier League fan favourite
Exclusive: Not easy for Chelsea transfer target to agree new deal with his current club, says Fabrizio Romano
“They are not my friends” – Ronaldo gives reason for blanking former teammate Gary Neville

“Yeah. I check on them on MyScore and know when they’re playing I can check on them,” Mudryk said of Arsenal.

“I also watch them too. They are a very dynamic side, in general not just in controlling possession but also in scoring goals.

“From a purely hypothetical perspective if there was the option of being a bench player for Real Madrid or a starter for Arsenal, I’d probably choose Arsenal.

Mykhaylo Mudryk to Arsenal?

“But it’s a tough question and involves a lot of factors in my answer.

“I would first want to know from the head coach that even if I wasn’t a guaranteed starter, that I’d receive a chance.

“Essentially I need to hear directly from the manager what he envisages my role in his side to be.”

Fabrizio Romano has also quoted Mudryk as admitting he gets a lot of messages from Arsenal fans urging him to join, and it will be interesting to see if that attention from Gooners could also play a part in his decision…

Vlada Sedan is the wife of Arsenal ace Oleksandr Zinchenko, so it could be that the connections are there to put AFC in a good position for this potential deal.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Mykhaylo Mudryk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.