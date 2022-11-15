Newcastle big money signing told he will be moved after failing test against Chelsea

Pundit Tam McManus believes Chris Wood may have played his last game for Newcastle after failing to impress in the Magpies’ victory over Chelsea on Saturday.

The striker filled in for Callum Wilson at the weekend as the England star was recovering from illness and the match was only Wood’s second Premier League start this season, while the giant forward has only notched two goals this term – and one of those was in the Carabao Cup against Tranmere.

The former Burnley man failed to have an impact during the Chelsea clash and after his below-par performance against Graham Potter’s men, former Hibernian forward Tam McManus believes the end could be nigh for the 30-year-old.

Speaking about Wood’s performance, McManus told Football Insider: “Wood, he’s a decent squad player but you have Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak there.

“They are proper number nines, proper strikers. I think Wood isn’t the player they really want in that team.

“I watch the game against Chelsea and he was trying his best to press, to get at the Chelsea defence but that isn’t his game.”

He added: “He feeds on long balls. Newcastle don’t play like that anymore so he is a bit lost. I think maybe he will be moved on in January.

“Isak is nearly fit again so I can’t see him getting any game time when the season starts again. I know he scored against Southampton but there are better players there unfortunately, it’s that simple.”