Newcastle United reportedly made contact with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agents in October. The player is now unsettled and likely to leave Manchester United in January.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he detailed his lack of respect for Erik ten Hag, how he feels “betrayed” by United and how the manager and other senior members of the board are forcing him out of the club.

The full interview is yet to be released but, already, it looks almost certain Ronaldo will never pull on a United shirt again.

A January move is likely on the cards for the Portugal international once he returns from his final World Cup, but he needs to find a suitable club first.

Currently, there are no concrete names on the list of suitors for the forward. The Magpies have made contact with his agent, Jorge Mendes, in the past though, according to the Daily Mail (via The Shields Gazette), and may pursue the star again in the winter.

Eddie Howe is a fan of Ronaldo

The Newcastle manager was full of praise when asked about the 37-year-old, he said: “He’s an outstanding player, if you look at his goal record last year, it was incredible. For me, the transfer has worked, it’s been a success.

“He scored some massive goals last year, and some really late important goals in the Champions League. He’s still an outstanding player and should never be underestimated.”