Newcastle listening to offers for two players ahead of January transfer window

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to listen to offers for both Matt Ritchie and Jamaal Lascelles in the January transfer window.

Both players have found themselves out of favour with Magpies boss Eddie Howe in recent times, so it could make sense for the club to try to offload them in the near future.

Newcastle may have a great deal of financial power now after their Saudi takeover last year, but they still have to think about keeping on the right side of Financial Fair Play regulations.

This could mean offloading players like Ritchie and Lascelles before they can think about making more signings in January.

It will be interesting to see how much interest there is in these players, but they should be available on the cheap.

Reports suggest Ritchie would cost only £10m for NUFC to let him go this winter.