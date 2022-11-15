(Photo) England squad bearing smiles after touching down in Qatar

England National Team
Posted by

The Three Lions have arrived in Doha and will partake in a light training session tonight (November 15).

England kick off their campaign on Monday, November 21 against Iran. They will also face Wales and the United States in their quest to qualify from the group stage.

The 26 players looked in positive spirits after a long flight. They met at St George’s Park yesterday after finishing up club duty this weekend and were waved off by a huge group of fans to wish them well in their pursuit of the lucrative trophy.

They then headed to Birmingham airport to board their flight to Doha, on a specially designed Gay Pride jet to show their support for the LGBT community as they head to a country in which it is criminalised.

More Stories / Latest News
Prolific France forward picks up injury in training and is forced to stop – their first fixture is a week away
Which Premier League sides have the most players heading to the Qatar World Cup?
Leeds United close to agree two more friendlies during World Cup break

The Three Lions arrive in Qatar

Take a look at the team’s touchdown in Doha below:

Pictures courtesy of Getty Images.

 

More Stories England England National Team Gareth Southgate Harry Kane Qatar 2022 World Cup World Cup 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.