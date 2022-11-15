The Three Lions have arrived in Doha and will partake in a light training session tonight (November 15).

England kick off their campaign on Monday, November 21 against Iran. They will also face Wales and the United States in their quest to qualify from the group stage.

The 26 players looked in positive spirits after a long flight. They met at St George’s Park yesterday after finishing up club duty this weekend and were waved off by a huge group of fans to wish them well in their pursuit of the lucrative trophy.

They then headed to Birmingham airport to board their flight to Doha, on a specially designed Gay Pride jet to show their support for the LGBT community as they head to a country in which it is criminalised.

