RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku picked up an injury during France training and could not continue with his teammates.

The 25-year-old is in outstanding form for the German side this season and is currently leading the Bundesliga Golden Boot race, having netted 12 goals in only 15 matches. In all competitions, his goal tally is at 17.

Nkunku has been a sought-after star for a while now, but it looks as though his future is already decided. Fabrizio Romano confirmed via his Daily Briefing that a “deal is ready’ between Leipzig and Premier League giants Chelsea.

Graham Potter has been on the hunt for an out-and-out striker, and has seemingly settled on the France international to bolster his attack and hopefuly solve Chelsea’s dismal form.

Nkunku picks up injury in footage

In a video shared by RMC Sport, Nkunku is shown coming into a challenge with Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga. He then drops straight to the floor and grabs his leg in pain. Take a look at the incident:

?? Nkunku contraint de quitter l'entrainement des Bleus en boitant. pic.twitter.com/yJrL7yHP65 — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) November 15, 2022

Hopefully, the issue is not serious and the attacker is fit to face Australia in his side’s opening World Cup fixture on November 22.

Footage courtesy of RMC Sport.