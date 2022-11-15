Sporting Director states €40m Man City and Liverpool target could leave in January

Red Bull Salzburg Sporting Director Christoph Freund has stated that Manchester City and Liverpool target, Noah Okafor, could leave the club during the winter transfer window.

The news was originally broken by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg who reported that Okafor could leave the Austrian club in January for around €35-40m but the World Cup is very important to how he is going to be valued.

Plettenberg states that there are no negotiations now but there is interest from Premier League clubs such as Man City and Liverpool, whilst Man United have been ruled out of the race.

??News #Okafor: Sporting Director Freund confirmed our excl. news. About a transfer in winter he said at Sky Austria: „Okafor really took off last year. I hope he plays a good World Cup, then the stock Noah Okafor can become very interesting. I don't rule it out!“ @SkySportDE ?? https://t.co/UQebNv0PQE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 15, 2022

Salzburg Sporting Director Christoph Freund later confirmed that news about a winter exit for Okafor.

Freund told Sky Austria via Florian Plettenberg: “Okafor really took off last year. I hope he plays a good World Cup, then the stock Noah Okafor can become very interesting. I don’t rule it out [a January move].”

Okafor is having a strong season at Salzburg and is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across a front three, but prefers being used through the middle.

It is easy to see why both Man City and Liverpool are interested in the forward but whether they make a move will be seen after the World Cup.