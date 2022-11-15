Manchester United and Chelsea given opportunity to seal forward transfer

Manchester United and Chelsea may be interested to see that Roma striker Tammy Abraham looks set to be made available on the transfer market if the right offer comes in.

The England international has largely performed well in his time at the Stadio Olimpico, but he’s not been as good in his second season in the Italian capital.

It could now be that Roma will consider offers for Abraham in January, according to Calciomercato, though no specific suitors are named just yet.

Still, this could be good news for Man Utd and Chelsea, both of whom are struggling for goals at the moment with just 20 and 17, respectively, so far in the league, some way behind most of their big six rivals.

Abraham has previously been linked as a possible target for the Red Devils in another Calciomercato report, while Fabrizio Romano has exclusively written in his CaughtOffside column about Chelsea having a buy-back clause for their former player.

It remains to be seen if the Blues actually hold an interest in re-signing Abraham, but it’s surely an option worth considering, as he arguably didn’t get enough of a chance in his first spell at Stamford Bridge anyway.