“They are not my friends” – Ronaldo gives reason for blanking former teammate Gary Neville

Cristiano Ronaldo has explained why he blanked Gary Neville before Manchester United’s encounter with West Ham at Old Trafford.

When coming out of the tunnel at Old Trafford, the striker passed the Sky Sports crew and stopped to say hello but visibly ignored former Man United teammate Gary Neville.

Many at the time criticised Ronaldo’s pettiness as it was suspected that the 37-year-old did not like Neville’s objective criticism of the Portugal intentional’s performances so far in the campaign and that has now proven to be the case.

Gary Neville getting aired by Cristiano Ronaldo… ?? pic.twitter.com/UpKAmNjw1v — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 30, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why he ignored Gary Neville

In the latest clip released from Ronaldo’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan, the 37-year-old spoke about former teammates Neville and Wayne Rooney.

Speaking on Talk TV, Ronaldo said: “People can have their own opinion but they don’t really know what is going on, for example, inside the training ground and Carrington area or even my life. They should listen to not only one point of view, they have to listen to my point of view as well.

“It is easy to criticise but if you do not know of the whole story it is easy.”

When asked if the likes of Neville and Wayne Rooney are his friends still, despite their criticism, Ronaldo defiantly replied: “They are not my friends.

“They [Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville] are not my friends. It’s easy to criticise. I don’t know if they must criticise to be more famous. I think they take advantage [of his name].

“It is easy to criticise, I do not know if they have a job in television that they must criticise to be more famous but I really do not understand. I think they take advantage [of Ronaldo’s name] because they are not stupid.

“I have to keep going with my life when they criticise or speak good about you but it is hard when you see people who was in the dressing room with you criticising in that way. I am not going to lose sleep or sleep bad because some criticise but it is not good to listen to that. A little bit disappointing.”