Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Man Utd to hold more Ronaldo talks today, major Chelsea deal ready + more

AC Milan

There are negotiations ongoing between AC Milan and Rafael Leao, his agents and his family. I’m aware there’s been some speculation about talks stalling, and while it’s not an easy deal, discussions are still ongoing. Paolo Maldini is on it and will try to find a solution as soon as possible. I don’t see a transfer happening in January, honestly as Milan will try to keep him for sure; we’ve to see what happens in the summer.

Arsenal

What a season Martin Odegaard is having for Arsenal. He’s responded so well to the pressure of being made club captain, and he looks like he’ll be crucial to keeping their title challenge alive.

I think that was a perfect, smart signing. Edu always wanted Odegaard in 2021 over other candidates for that position, and it was a smart move. It was only Arsenal in the race at the time because Martin only wanted Arsenal. The real issue was to convince Real Madrid but Arsenal decided to wait and it was the best strategy to sign Martin in August.

Are there any regrets from Real Madrid’s end? I can’t say for sure but I don’t think Real Madrid will think about re-signing Odegaard; he’s happy at Arsenal.

Barcelona

We know Barcelona want free agents again next summer as it’s a strategy that worked well for them last year, so we’re inevitably seeing a lot of names linked with the club!

Barcelona have been linked with Ilkay Gundogan, Youri Tielemans, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and several other free agents… it’s normal, they keep close eye on top free agents and they will explore that market again.

At the moment, though, nothing is advanced with any of these players; Gundogan has not decided yet on his future. Tielemans will not sign a new deal with Leicester for sure but he’s still waiting to decide the next step.

Chelsea

Honestly, it’s not yet clear when we could get an official announcement on the Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea deal. It’s up to the clubs and at the moment it’s not signed yet so we will see; the deal is ready but not signed yet and this is an important stage. Chelsea and RB Leipzig will discuss about timing of the transfer too, but initially it has always been planned for next summer.

Arsen Zakharyan on Chelsea deal: “I think it’s all right. Talks with Chelsea are underway. But I won’t reveal all the cards.”

Zakharyan remains in Chelsea list as one of the young talents they want to bring to the club.

Corinthians

Interest around Fausto Vera has grown in recent weeks. He is statistically Corinthians’ best player in multiple areas and European clubs are now keeping a close eye on him. His current deal expires in June 2026.

France

Official. Presnel Kimpembe will miss the World Cup, Axel Disasi replaces him in Didier Deschamps’ squad.

Marcus Thuram has been included by Deschamps, with the France list now 100% completed.

Leeds United

Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh is attracting interest as many clubs are keen on signing him in January. Borussia Dortmund, Lille and Bayer Leverkusen alongside Newcastle are following the 20-year-old right-back, who is considered a top talent for the future.

Manchester United

Man Utd released the following statement on Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday:

“The club will consider response to Ronaldo interview after full facts been established. Our focus remains on preparing for second half of season and continuing the momentum, belief, togetherness being built among players, manager, staff, fans.”

Meanwhile, my understanding is that Manchester United spoke internally on Monday and they will keep discussing on Tuesday about the solution of this story and the next step.

They’re checking all words said by Cristiano and will be clear on their position. People inside the club feel that it’s almost over between them and Ronaldo after this interview – it’s going to be very difficult to come back from this.

A fine is a possibility considered internally, while discussions are still taking place.

Honestly, I’m surprised by Ronaldo’s behaviour here because it’s not normal to see players doing these kinds of statements when they’re still under contract with the club.

Still, I don’t think it will damage his reputation or affect a transfer – Cristiano will always be Cristiano; but for sure now the message will be strong and clear: he wants a new club.

There has been more from Ronaldo as well, as he told Piers Morgan: “I couldn’t make pre-season because of family issue. The board and president of Man Utd kind of didn’t believe that something was going wrong. It made me feel bad. It hurts me. We spent one week in hospital but they doubted my words.

“The executives at Manchester United didn’t seem to 100% believe my new-born daughter was ill. It’s painful because they didn’t take my word for it. That’s why I didn’t attend the pre-season preparation camp. I had to be there for my family.”

On the Glazer family, he added: “The owners of the club, Glazers… they don’t care — I mean professionally, sportingly. They don’t care. There are some things into the club that don’t help Man Utd to reach top level. I never spoke to them, never!”

Real Madrid

Eden Hazard: “I don’t want to leave Real Madrid. Maybe my situation will change after the World Cup. I want to play but it’s the manager who makes his choices. I accept, but I want to to show him that I deserve to play more. When you don’t play it’s difficult.”

River Plate

Martin Demichelis has signed the contract as new River Plate head coach, done and sealed.

Holger Seitz will replace Demichelis as new Bayern II manager.

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting are set to finalise the Mateo Tanlongo deal in the next few hours. Deal done and sealed, full agreement in place since last week. Tanlongo will leave Rosario Central to join Sporting in January.