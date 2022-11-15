Video: Bruno Fernandes visibly angry at Ronaldo and wasn’t happy to see superstar in Portugal locker room

An awkward exchange was captured in the Portugal locker room by cameras as they prepare for the World Cup as Bruno Fernandes was seen visibly angry with Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo when the pair met. 

The Manchester United players were likely meeting for the first time since clips of Ronaldo’s Piers Morgan interview dropped and Fernandes did not look happy as his exchange with the 37-year-old was cold and very minimal.

Fernandes is a player that has shown a lot of love for United since joining the club and it is evident with the fight he shows on the pitch in a red shirt.

The midfielder is clearly not happy with what Ronaldo has done to the club and that could now affect the harmony in the Portuguese dressing room as well for the World Cup.

