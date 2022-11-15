West Ham star now wants to join Champions League club after talks held on Monday

Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly held talks with Vladimir Coufal over a potential move in January with the West Ham defender eager to sign for the Bundesliga side.

This is according to Sky Germany’s Marlon Irlbacher, who reports that initial discussions took place on Monday night as Leverkusen prepare to move for Coufal.

Coufal is out of contract with West Ham at the end of the season and if they don’t sell now they will lose him for free during the summer.

The right-back has not been at his best this season and now looks set to move to Germany where he will provide backup to Jeremie Frimpong as the Bundesliga club looks to move up the league after a very poor start.

Coufal has made close to 90 appearances for West Ham after joining the East London side from Slavia Prague in 2020 and it is understandable why he might want to leave, as Bayer Leverkusen could be the last chance for him to play with a team that has the ability to qualify for the Champions League.