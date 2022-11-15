West Ham line up surprise January transfer raid on Barcelona

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are reportedly lining up a January transfer window move for Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba, who could be allowed to leave the club.

The experienced Spain international has been a star player for Barca for many years now, but it may be that he’s no longer at his peak and could do with a new challenge.

West Ham are apparently interested in snapping Alba up this winter, either on loan or in a permanent deal, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Hammers could do with more depth in their squad after a poor start to the season, so it will be interesting to see how much backing David Moyes gets in the January market.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United preparing transfer bid for in-form striker
Erik ten Hag tells Man United that Cristiano Ronaldo has gone too far and shouldn’t play for the club again
Manchester United dispute one particular claim made by Cristiano Ronaldo during Piers Morgan interview

It looks like Alba should be available as Fichajes claim his wages are an issue for Barcelona, and that he is no longer in the plans of manager Xavi.

For now, the 33-year-old’s focus will surely be on the World Cup as he made it into Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

More Stories Jordi Alba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.