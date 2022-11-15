West Ham United are reportedly lining up a January transfer window move for Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba, who could be allowed to leave the club.

The experienced Spain international has been a star player for Barca for many years now, but it may be that he’s no longer at his peak and could do with a new challenge.

West Ham are apparently interested in snapping Alba up this winter, either on loan or in a permanent deal, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Hammers could do with more depth in their squad after a poor start to the season, so it will be interesting to see how much backing David Moyes gets in the January market.

It looks like Alba should be available as Fichajes claim his wages are an issue for Barcelona, and that he is no longer in the plans of manager Xavi.

For now, the 33-year-old’s focus will surely be on the World Cup as he made it into Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for the upcoming tournament in Qatar.