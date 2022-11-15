The Premier League is filled with some world-class talents across the division, but which teams will have the most players departing for Qatar this week?

Managers across the top flight are likely apprehensive to send their star players out for the prolonged international duty mid-season. The English league already provides the most hectic schedule and fixture congestion across Europe, so managing fitness is crucial over the coming weeks for coaches and staff.

The World Cup final will take place on December 18, with many league players likely to feature in the final showdown. Once club football resumes, those teams still in the Carabao Cup will play their Round of 16 matches in the week commencing December 19. Premier League football, however, will return on Boxing Day.

Clubs with most international call-ups – top three

1. Manchester City – 16

Kyle Walker, John Stones, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden (England)

Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

Aymeric Laporte, Rodri (Spain)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), Ilkay Gundogan (Germany), Nathan Ake (Netherlands), Ederson (Brazil), Julian Alvarez (Argentina) and Manuel Akanji (Switzerland)

2. Manchester United – 14

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford (England)

Antony, Casemiro, Fred (Brazil)

Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Christian Eriksen (Denmark), Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands), Lisandro Martinez (Argentina), Raphael Varane (France) and Facundo Pellistri (Uruguay)

3. Chelsea – 12 players

Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher (England)

Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal)

Thiago Silva (Brazil), Kai Havertz (Germany), Cesar Azpilicueta (Spain), Christian Pulisic (United States), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco), Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) and Mateo Kovacic (Croatia).