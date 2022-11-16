TeamTalk journalist Graeme Bailey tips three Leeds players to leave the club when the season is concluded in May.

Adam Forshaw, Junior Firpo and Mateusz Klich are expected to leave the club as Jesse Marsch eyes reinforcements to further improve the team.

Leeds youngster Cody Drameh has also attracted interest by multiple clubs which include Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United.

“Leeds can expect changes next summer for sure and it will mean another overhaul of their squad,” Bailey told TEAMtalk. “It is clear that Jesse Marsch still doesn’t have all the tools at his disposal.

“That will mean players leaving, and possibly even as soon as January. Adam Forshaw is on the chopping block, but it is understood a number of Championship clubs are lining up to land him.

“Luke Ayling like Forshaw is out of contract next summer, and I am told there is interest in him. However, it is a doubt that Leeds’ squad is deep enough for them to let him go. There is also Cody Drameh – he is attracting some interest from abroad and from in England too, with Newcastle one of those keen on him. They have been looking for a new right-back to bolster their options after failing to land Harrison Ashby in the summer, and he could be an option in the New Year for Eddie Howe.” – finished Bailey.