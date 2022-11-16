The first part of Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan has now been released in full.

The Manchester United star has been making headlines all week as parts of this TalkTV interview were slowly leaked out, so some of the stuff we saw tonight won’t have come as a huge surprise.

Still, there was a lot to reflect on after getting a proper look at Ronaldo’s chat with Morgan, so we picked out the five biggest talking points…

Ferguson was key to preventing Ronaldo joining Man City

Ronaldo has made it clear that Sir Alex Ferguson stopped him from joining Manchester City, with talks over that move seemingly quite advanced.

“Well, honestly, it was close… But as you know, as my history in Manchester United’s, your heart, you’re feeling the way these two that you did before, make the difference. And of course, as well, Sir Alex Ferguson.

“It [relationship with Ferguson] was the key. It was the difference in that moment, but I cannot be loyal if I will. I wouldn’t say that Manchester City wasn’t close. But I think I did a conscious decision.

“I don’t regret it at any point. And as you mentioned before, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key.”

Ronaldo was unhappy to see Solskjaer sacked and replaced with Rangnick

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might not have been the right man for the United job, but it seems Ronaldo had a lot of love for him, though that certainly wasn’t the case with his replacement Ralf Rangnick.

“Well, I love Solskjaer. I think he was a top person because what I keep inside my heart, it’s the heart of the persons, and Ole for me, is a top person.

“Coach? Of course, it wasn’t – it didn’t, it didn’t look for what he wants. It’s hard. It’s hard to assume after Sir Alex Ferguson, but I think he did a good job for sure.

“You need much more time. But I never doubt that he’s going to be a good coach in the future. It was a good experience. I was so pleased to work with him even for a short period.

“But when you sack Ole Solskjaer, you should bring a top manager, not a sports director.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but since Sir Alex Ferguson left I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero.

“For example we have an interesting point that, how the club as Manchester United after sack Ole, they bring in sports director Ralf Rangnick, which is something that nobody understands.

“This guy is not even a coach. A bigger club like Manchester United bringing in a sports director – it surprised not only me but all the world, you know.”

The only three players at United who Ronaldo feels have the right mentality

Ronaldo singled out Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot for praise, saying: “If you ask me what I see in Manchester United, I can mention probably Dalot. Diogo Dalot is an example. He is young, but he is very, very professional.

“And I’m not doubt that he’s going to have longevity in football because he’s young, he’s smart, intelligent, and is very professional.

“You have a few more, but like him it’s difficult to say… probably [Lisandro] Martinez, and Casemiro and he’s in his 30s – but I will say Dalot.”

His pride at having so many social media followers

Ronaldo was clearly happy at having the most followers on Instagram, saying it must be because of his charisma and good looks. Never change, Cristiano.

“It’s good. It’s good. I feel proud for that. It means a lot for me because it means that people like me too. I’m charismatic, I think – why I’m the number one? Sometimes I ask that question to myself. Why me? And not another one?” he said.

“To be honest, not just only because I play good football, because everyone knows but I think the rest is relevant.

“You have to be charismatic, people have to feel some connection with you. I think to be good looking helps too!”

He speaks to his late son and father

One very touching moment in the interview was when Ronaldo spoke candidly about the tragic death of his son just after birth.

The Man Utd forward explained that he keeps his son’s ashes alongside his father’s in a chapel in his home.

“[My son’s] ashes are with me, like my daddy, they are here in the house. It is something that I want to hold for the rest of my life and not throw to the ocean or to the sea.

“I have a small church downstairs, a chapel, and I keep my daddy and my son there.”

