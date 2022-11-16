Arsenal and Real Madrid send scouts to watch Brazilian midfielder

Arsenal and Real Madrid recently sent scouts to watch SC Internacional midfielder Mauricio. 

Arsenal have centred their recruitment around young and up-and-coming talents ever since Mikel Arteta joined the club. Arsenal currently have one of the youngest squads in the Premier League, with Arteta preferring to nurture and develop players to suit his system.

Arteta has shown immense faith in his current crop of young players at Arsenal with Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba in particular impressive this season.

Now, according to journalist Ekrem Konur in the tweet below, Arsenal and Real Madrid recently sent scouts to watch Mauricio whilst playing for Internacional.

Mauricio is predominantly an attacking midfielder capable of playing out wide. His versatility and technical ability at the age of 21 makes him an attractive prospect for clubs around Europe.

Arsenal may find it difficult to attract Mauricio if Real Madrid decide to firm up their interest. Many players see Real Madrid as the pinnacle of football due to the players that have played their in the past.

