Arsenal have joined the race to sign Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Gunners will have to face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur as well.

Thuram has been in excellent form for the German club this season and he has 13 goals and three assists to his name across all competitions. The French attacker will be a free agent in the summer and it is no surprise that he is being linked with top Premier League clubs.

The report from Fichajes does not mention whether the Gunners will move for him in January. But it is fair to assume that Mikel Arteta will want to add to his squad in the winter transfer window.

They are in a title race right now and a couple of intelligent additions could take them to a whole new level. Thuram has the physical attributes to succeed in the Premier League and he will add a cutting edge in the final third.

The 25-year-old can play as a centre forward as well as a wide forward and his versatility will add some much-needed tactical flexibility to the Arsenal side. Gabriel Jesus has done well since joining the Gunners from Manchester City but he has not scored enough goals.

The Brazilian has five goals in 20 matches across all competitions this season. Thuram could share the goalscoring burden if he moves to the Emirates. Also, it would allow Arteta to rest players like Gabriel Martinelli who have been overused this season.

Jesus can play as a wide forward as well and he could make way for Thuram to lead the line during rotation.

Spurs and Liverpool are looking to add more depth to their attack as well and they will hope to snap up the Bundesliga star on a free transfer at the end of this season.

The player will be eligible to negotiate pre-contract agreements in January and it remains to be seen which Premier League club manages to convince him. Alternatively, all three clubs could try and sign him permanently in January for a nominal price. It would allow Gladbach to recoup some money for him as opposed to losing him for free in the summer.