Exclusive: “He likes the club and the project” – €65m star “happy” with Arsenal transfer interest

Arsenal fans will have been excited to hear Mykhaylo Mudryk publicly praising the club as he discussed the recent transfer gossip surrounding him and interest from the Gunners.

The exciting young Ukraine international looks like one of the top talents in Europe at the moment, and there’s no doubt Arsenal would do well to add him to their impressive squad in the second half of the season.

Writing in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano has previously made it clear that Arsenal have an interest in Mudryk, and now he has another update, stating that the 21-year-old is also happy with interest from the north London giants.

Mudryk has made his feelings pretty clear with his public praise of the club, but Romano adds that other teams will also be in the race for the young attacking midfielder, who will likely cost around €65million to sign from Shakhtar Donetsk.

“Mykhaylo Mudryk has addressed links with Arsenal publicly, and has been highly complimentary of Mikel Arteta’s side,” Romano explained.

“From what I’m told, Mudryk has always been happy about Arsenal’s interest, both now and also back in August.

“He likes the club and the project, and for sure Arsenal are in the race alongside three or four more clubs; but it’s about reaching an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk, they want more than €65m for Mudryk.”