Piers Morgan insists Cristiano Ronaldo is not past his best and Arsenal should sign the unsettled Man Utd star

Celebrity Gooner Piers Morgan has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is still a world class goal-scorer, despite his age and his struggles at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag.

The veteran Portugal international, whose focus will now be on helping his country to glory in the 2022 World Cup, has made headlines this week following his explosive interview with Morgan on TalkTV.

Most Arsenal fans surely won’t be expecting their club to try to take advantage of this situation, but Morgan insists Ronaldo still has what it takes to shine for a big club, citing his impressive scoring statistics when he was more of a regular in the United team last season…

Speaking on talkSPORT in the clip above, Morgan also hit out at Man Utd boss Ten Hag for the way he’s treating Ronaldo this season.

It does seem like the 37-year-old was perhaps never that likely to be a part of the new manager’s plans, and the player himself certainly doesn’t seem happy under the Dutch tactician, saying to Morgan that he doesn’t respect him.

