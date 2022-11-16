Barcelona interested in signing Arsenal star whose idol is Andres Iniesta

Barcelona are interested in signing Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino whose idol is Andres Iniesta.

Patino is currently excelling on loan at Blackpool and the young midfielder has quickly become a fan favourite for the Championship club.

His current deal expires at the end of this season, but Arsenal reportedly have a two-year extension clause inserted, which you’d imagine will be activated as Arsenal will be desperate to keep hold of the youngster.

The report is from Calcio Mercato, who also claim that Barcelona are interested in signing the Arsenal star. One of Patino’s idols happens to be former Barcelona midfielder Iniesta, alongside former Arsenal player Santi Cazorla.

Patino is also eligible to represent Spain despite being born in England, so this could sway his decision if he decides to side with the former internationally.

However, Patino has represented England from U15s all the way up to U20s, so staying in England could be the right decision for him, especially with players moving abroad often struggling to be recognised by the England setup.