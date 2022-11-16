Barcelona star edging closer to move to La Liga club despite recent Manchester United offer

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay is edging closer to a move to Sevilla despite a recent offer from Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Depay’s future at Barcelona was uncertain and he could leave the club in the January transfer window.

Barcelona brought in Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski during the summer, meaning Depay is no longer a guaranteed starter at the club, so a move could happen in the near future.

Journalist Adrian Sanchez recently claimed that Manchester United were stepping up their interest in Depay and have tabled the Dutch international an offer.

However, a fresh report from Fichajes has claimed that Sevilla are edging closer to securing the signing of Depay.

After only moving to Spain recently, staying in the country would make life a little easier for Depay, which could be the reason they are leading the race ahead of Manchester United.

With the World Cup just around the corner, you’d expect many clubs to be taking a look at Depay if there’s a possibility he could be available in January, so things could move quickly in the next few months.