Ivan Toney charged with misconduct after breaking FA gambling rules over 200 times

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the Football Association for breaking their gambling rules on a quite remarkable 232 occasions.

The 26-year-old has been a star performer for Brentford in their time in the Premier League, and some were surprised when he didn’t get called up to England’s World Cup squad.

Still, see below as Sky Sports News have now reported that Toney has been hit with an FA charge…

These are quite serious allegations against Toney, and he has until later this month to appeal the charge.

Brentford have released a statement in response to this news, stating that they remain in talks with Toney and his representatives over the matter, but with no further comment to come for the time being.

Brentford fans will hope this doesn’t have a negative effect on Toney’s performances, as his goals and skills up front look to be crucial for their hopes of establishing themselves as a secure mid-table side.

