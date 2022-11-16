Chelsea are confident of tieing midfielder Mason Mount down to a new contract despite him rejecting a 7-year deal.

Mount has been a key player for Chelsea since emerging through their famous Cobham academy. A loan spell with Derby County under Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and with Dutch club Vitesse allowed mount to gain valuable experience in a senior football environment, and it’s certainly paid off so far.

With Mount heading to the World Cup with England, contract talks have been put off until January, but according to The Athletic, Chelsea are growing increasingly confident that a new contract will be secured early next year, despite him rejecting a seven-year deal.

The report claims that Chelsea have made a breakthrough after the recent disagreements over salary, which will please the fans at Stamford Bridge.

Mount’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season, and Chelsea won’t want a repeat of a situation which occurred in the summer.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both left the club during the summer transfer window, with Chelsea receiving no transfer fee due to allowing their contracts to expire.