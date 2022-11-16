Chelsea target’s father confirms plan to hold transfer talks with another club “at the end of this month”

The father of Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick has confirmed that they will be holding talks with Real Madrid at the end of this month.

The 16-year-old Brazilian is one of the most exciting prospects in world football at the moment, and it seems inevitable that one of Europe’s elite will snap him up sooner or later.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing recently, Fabrizio Romano has also named Chelsea as contenders to sign Endrick, and it would certainly be exciting to see this elite talent heading to the Premier League.

Still, now Romano has tweeted another Endrick update, with the teenager’s father stating that there are plans to meet with Real Madrid soon and view their facilities before a decision on a possible bid from the Spanish giants…

Chelsea fans will hope their club can remain in a strong position for what could be an important, and maybe even era-defining signing, but Real Madrid are always going to be a force in these situations.

Los Blancos have done well to sign other top Brazilian youngsters in recent times, such as Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, and Endrick looks like he’d be another smart addition.

