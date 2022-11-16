Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been embroiled in drama over the last few days after participating in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo is out of contract at the end of the season, and after his explosive interview with Morgan, it’s difficult to see him staying at Manchester United beyond this time.

After showing disrespect to both the club and manager Erik ten Hag, moving away from Manchester United as soon as possible would be best for all parties. Ronaldo has reportedly held talks with another club, and he’s keen on the move.

According to The Sun, Ronaldo’s representatives have discussed a potential move with Inter Miami owner David Beckham.

It’s difficult for many clubs to be able to afford Ronaldo’s wages, and after struggling to find regular game time in the Premier League, maybe a step down to the MLS is what he needs to finish his career.

Ronaldo has to be careful not to tarnish his reputation after recent events, so moving to a club where he’s going to play regularly and is likely to be worshipped would be a smart move.