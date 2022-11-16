“Zero progress” – Cristiano Ronaldo names the areas where Man Utd are lagging behind Real Madrid & Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United have made zero progress in key areas in comparison to his other former clubs Real Madrid and Juventus.

The Portugal international was a huge success at Old Trafford in his first spell there under Sir Alex Ferguson, but he has had a less happy time since returning to United last year.

A lot of that has come out in his exclusive interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, with the 37-year-old hitting out at the Red Devils for lagging behind other big clubs in Europe in a few key areas.

Ronaldo says that it’s things like training and nutrition where United haven’t developed enough since his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009.

“Manchester Utd made zero progress. Real Madrid and Juventus followed recent technologies, infrastructures,” he said.

“They always tried to progress even in terms of training, nutrition & how to recover from games. Man United is behind clubs like those.”

While many United fans surely won’t be too happy with how Ronaldo is conducting himself in this controversial interview, it sounds like he is at least partially speaking some harsh truths.

MUFC are not the force they once were, and a world class player like Ronaldo is sure to be aware of how different things are now at other clubs.