Crystal Palace have reportedly contacted Brazilian club Flamengo over a potential transfer deal for highly-rated 18-year-old forward Matheus Franca.

The teenager looks a terrific prospect for the future and has attracted interest from big names like Real Madrid in recent times.

Franca also has a release clause worth as much as £87million, according to the Daily Mail, which would make him the club’s most expensive sale if it were triggered.

In an ambitious move, the Mail add that Palace have thrown their hat into the ring to sign the young Brazilian attacker, in what would undoubtedly be a major statement to excite the club’s fans.

Franca will surely have other tempting options available to him in the near future, but it seems Palace are determined to flex their muscles in the transfer market and continue to back manager Patrick Vieira to build an exciting young squad.

