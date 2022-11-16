David Moyes has reportedly lost faith in West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal just a few years after he joined the club.

A report from Marlon Irlbacher has claimed that positive talks have been held between Bayer Leverkusen and Coufal over a potential move.

It appears that it wouldn’t take too much convincing for West Ham to allow Coufal to leave, with Moyes losing faith in the defender.

“Kehrer struggled as a makeshift right-back, where he is used because Moyes has lost confidence in Vladimir Coufal,” said Gary Jacob for The Times.