David Moyes has lost faith on West Ham star who joined only two years ago

West Ham FC
David Moyes has reportedly lost faith in West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal just a few years after he joined the club.

A report from Marlon Irlbacher has claimed that positive talks have been held between Bayer Leverkusen and Coufal over a potential move.

It appears that it wouldn’t take too much convincing for West Ham to allow Coufal to leave, with Moyes losing faith in the defender.

“Kehrer struggled as a makeshift right-back, where he is used because Moyes has lost confidence in Vladimir Coufal,” said Gary Jacob for The Times.

