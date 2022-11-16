Director confirms release clause reports amid Manchester United interest

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has confirmed that defender Kim Min-Jae does have a release clause amid interest from Manchester United.

Manchester United are interested in signing Napoli defender Min-Jae, according to GIFN. Despite the Korean international only recently joining Napoli, his excellent performances have attracted the interest of elite clubs around Europe.

Min-Jae was one of the hidden gems playing in Turkey before his move to Napoli, with the Italian club taking a risk on him which has already paid off.

However, they will have to fend off interest for the defender, and Napoli director Giuntoli has confirmed that he does have a release clause in his contract, but they are looking to alter his deal.

“It is only valid for foreign clubs and it’s accessible in a window in July, for just 15 days,” said Giuntoli, as relayed by Football Italia.

Clubs will have to act fast if they want to sign Min-Jae and they will, unfortunately, have to wait until the summer transfer window, with Napoli unlikely to want to sell.

His current contract expires in 2025, but Napoli are looking to sign him to a new contract as soon as possible to avoid clubs taking advantage of the release clause.

“It’s variable, it depends on the revenues of the potential buyer. It’s all theoretical given that we are already thinking about changing these terms,” added Giuntoli.