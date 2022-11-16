Exclusive: English clubs are following €35m forward amid reported Liverpool and Man City interest

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that English clubs are following Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor amid reported interest from Man City and Liverpool.

Okafor is the latest Salzburg youngster to be linked with a move away from the club. The Austrian side are well-known for helping to develop players for elite clubs, with the likes of Sadio Mane and Erling Haaland two of the names who have once played for Salzburg.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg recently confirmed that both Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in signing Okafor and transfer journalist Romano has now spoken to CaughtOffside via his Substack column regarding the Salzburg youngster.

Noah Okafor.
“There are really many clubs interested in Noah Okafor. Still no negotiations or bid, but Italian and English clubs are following him. Man City are not in the race for January, for sure. The price will be around €35m,” said Romano.

Romano has confirmed that Man City will not be in the race for Okafor in January, meaning Liverpool could be leading the race if the reports are to be believed.

Clubs will be desperate not to miss out on the next gem coming from Salzburg especially after seeing the form Haaland is currently producing in the Premier League.

