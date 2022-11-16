Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has revealed that he would love to come back to the club after leaving in 2018.

Cazorla spent five seasons at Arsenal and there’s no doubt he will be regarded as one of the most technically gifted players to have played for the club over the last ten years.

The Spaniard left Arsenal to join Villarreal in 2018 and currently plies his trade for Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League.

Now, Cazorla has revealed he would love to return to Arsenal in the near future in a non-playing capacity.

“Of course I would like to come back. I have to wait if the club thinks about me, if I can help in something – as a coach or a sporting director,” said Cazorla, in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Cazorla also confirms he would have loved to continue playing for Arsenal before he left and hopefully the club will give him the opportunity to return, just like they did with Jack Wilshere.

Sometimes, when a player leaves a club on bad terms there’s a good chance they’d never be allowed back in the building, but Cazorla was held in high regard by Arsenal fans and always will be.