Former England and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has announced his retirement from football.

Cahill most recently played for AFC Bournemouth but at the age of 36, he wasn’t able to play as many games as he would have liked. Cahill spent the majority of his career at Chelsea, where he was immensely successful.

During his Chelsea tenure, Cahill won the Premier League twice, won the Champions League, won the FA Cup twice amongst a host of other trophies.

The 36-year-old also managed 61 appearances for England, and could possibly go down as an underrated defender in his career. There’s no doubting his achievements, but when you play alongside defenders such as John Terry for both club and country, you might not always get the superlatives you deserve.

Now, Cahill has officially announced his retirement from football after leaving Bournemouth during the summer, as seen in his tweet below.

Cahill hints towards the end that football is still his life and another chapter is set to open, so it will be interesting to see if he stays in football in a managerial or coaching capacity, to pass on the vast amount of knowledge and experience he gained in an unbelievable career.