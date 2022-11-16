Steven Gerrard tips Liverpool transfer target to be a “superstar”

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has said that he expects Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to be a superstar for the England national team.

The Reds have been strongly linked with Bellingham in recent times, with Fabrizio Romano recently stating in his exclusive Daily Briefing with CaughtOffside that the youngster would be one of their top targets, though other top clubs will also surely be in for him.

Gerrard, recently sacked as Aston Villa manager, has now spoken about Bellingham ahead of his participation with England at the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Speaking at an event, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Gerrard said:

“I think for the viewers watching this World Cup, there’s a massive opportunity to enjoy a massive pool of players from different countries.

“I’ve competed against a lot of these players, your Messi’s and Ronaldo’s of this world. They’ll be the two big names with a lot of focus, but the tournament’s going to be littered with high class players.

“I’ll be focusing my attention on England, I’m really excited to watch Jude Bellingham, I’m a massive fan of him. I think the next 10 or 15 years, he’s going to become an England superstar.

“There’s a lot of Premier League players out at the World Cup and they’ll be hoping they’re on the right side of a successful tournament.”

Liverpool fans will no doubt be aware just how good Gerrard was for them at his peak, so for him to give such big praise to Bellingham is some compliment.

LFC supporters will now just be hoping Bellingham spends the next few years at Anfield rather than at one of their rivals.