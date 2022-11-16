West Ham summer signing Gianluca Scamacca has spoken about his time in Premier League since his transfer move from Sassuolo.

The 23-year-old started the season well for West Ham but hasn’t scored for the club since early October.

The powerful striker admits his national team manager Roberto Mancini told him how tough Premier League is and that he has to improve in order to leave a mark in England.

“It is very different (in the Premier League),” Scamacca told The Guardian.

“It’s another country, another league. In Italy it is tactical. Here it is fast and physical. But it will get better…

“He (Mancini) said it’s a big opportunity to grow up. He said when it’s difficult you can grow up. You have to adapt to a different way of playing. It just takes time. He said: ‘Work hard and you will see the results.’ Over the last few games we’ve been unfortunate. I’m very happy to be here. It’s been a little difficult but I’m very excited to be in this team.”