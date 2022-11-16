Leeds United are looking to sign Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha.

With Patrick Bamford struggling to find form after recent injuries, bringing in a striker could be a priority for Leeds in the upcoming January transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Leeds are set to do exactly that, with an Atletico Madrid forward on their list.

The report claims that Leeds are interested in signing Brazilian forward Cunha and they’ve received a boost in their pursuit, with Manchester United set to pursue other targets.