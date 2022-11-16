Leeds Utd accelerate plans to sign striker in club-record deal

Leeds United FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Leeds United are looking to sign Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha.

With Patrick Bamford struggling to find form after recent injuries, bringing in a striker could be a priority for Leeds in the upcoming January transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Leeds are set to do exactly that, with an Atletico Madrid forward on their list.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: UK and Ireland stadia for Euro 2028 bid announced including seven Premier League grounds
David Moyes has lost faith on West Ham star who joined only two years ago
Newcastle go all in to sign player – Agreement has been reached between player and selling club

The report claims that Leeds are interested in signing Brazilian forward Cunha and they’ve received a boost in their pursuit, with Manchester United set to pursue other targets.

More Stories Matheus Cunha

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.