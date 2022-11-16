Liverpool look set to battle it out with Arsenal for La Liga forward

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool look set to battle it out with Arsenal for the signing of Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze.

With Roberto Firmino out of contract at the end of the season, Liverpool may be considering searching for a replacement for the Brazilian. A new contract may be on the horizon, but Firmino is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club in January, so he could be tempted if the right offer comes in.

Tieing Firmino down to a new deal before January would be the ideal situation for Liverpool, but they’re now considering his replacement in case the worst happens.

Chukwueze celebrating for Villarreal.
More Stories / Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo offered way out of Manchester United with club holding talks to sign him
Exclusive: Chelsea are favourites to seal transfer of elite young talent, with talks ongoing
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to talk of Man Utd targeting Mbappe transfer to replace Ronaldo

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Villarreal forward Chukwueze.

Chukwueze is more of a wide player than a direct replacement for Firmino, but with the recent signing of Darwin Nunez, bringing in a winger could be a priority for Liverpool.

After a disappointing start to the season, Jurgen Klopp is likely to look for reinforcements either in the January transfer window or next summer, if they want to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

More Stories Samuel Chukwueze

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.