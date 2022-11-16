Liverpool look set to battle it out with Arsenal for the signing of Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze.

With Roberto Firmino out of contract at the end of the season, Liverpool may be considering searching for a replacement for the Brazilian. A new contract may be on the horizon, but Firmino is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club in January, so he could be tempted if the right offer comes in.

Tieing Firmino down to a new deal before January would be the ideal situation for Liverpool, but they’re now considering his replacement in case the worst happens.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Villarreal forward Chukwueze.

Chukwueze is more of a wide player than a direct replacement for Firmino, but with the recent signing of Darwin Nunez, bringing in a winger could be a priority for Liverpool.

After a disappointing start to the season, Jurgen Klopp is likely to look for reinforcements either in the January transfer window or next summer, if they want to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.