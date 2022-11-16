Liverpool winger Ben Doak has signed his first professional contract at the club.

Doak made his debut for Liverpool in a Carabao Cup tie against Derby County. The young winger signed from Celtic during the summer transfer window and recently turned 17 years old, and was even given a place on the bench in the Premier League against Southampton.

Liverpool have wasted no time in securing Doak to a new deal and have officially announced that he’s signed his first professional contract.

Klopp recently heaped praise on Doak after making his debut, as relayed by Liverpool’s official website, and he clearly impressed enough after being given a place on the bench in the Premier League a few days later.

Doak has played a pivotal role in Liverpool youth’s UEFA Youth League campaign this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

It’s unlikely that Doak will be given a regular place in the Liverpool first-team in the immediate future, but securing young players in the long term can often be just as important as signing ready-made players.