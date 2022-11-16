Manchester City have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

The German international midfielder will be a free agent at the end of the season and a report from Sport claims that the Premier League champions will try to lure him to the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid are determined to hold on to the player and they have prioritised his contract renewal. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the 32-year-old to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kroos is a world-class player who has been instrumental to Real Madrid’s success since joining the club. He helped them win the Champions League and La Liga last season. Arguably one of the best passers of all time, the German would be a big loss to Carlo Ancelotti’s side if he decided to move on.

The player will be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs from January and Manchester City are willing to tempt him with a lucrative proposal. Apparently, they are willing to pay him €13-14 million in wages per season.

Kroos currently earns around €9m per season at Real Madrid.

The pay rise could be tempting for the German international and Manchester City have an ambitious project as well. Kroos has proven himself in Germany and Spain. it might be a good time for him to try another challenge.

The Premier League is often an attractive proposition for top players and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Manchester City could lose Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer at the end of the season and Kroos would be an exceptional replacement.